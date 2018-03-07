Huw Jones has scored 10 tries in 14 international games for Scotland.

They include scores against France, New Zealand, Australia (3) and England (4).

A trawl through these tries reveals some defensive errors but there’s nothing lucky about racking up that tally against that calibre of opposition.

Born in Scotland but raised in England, Jones moved to South Africa in his gap year and emerged from university rugby to make 23 Super Rugby appearances for the Stormers and become a Currie Cup winner with Western Province.

He moved to Glasgow Warriors last December.

A Scotland call-up came in 2016 and the 24-year-old made his debut on the summer tour of Japan, going on to score two tries on his home debut against Australia.

An instinctive centre with a knack of being in the right place at the right time, Jones, weighing in at 15 stone, has a nose for the tryline, not dissimilar to one Brian O’Driscoll.

Along with Stuart Hogg, the 6’ 1" centre presents the biggest threat to Ireland on Saturday (2.15pm, live tracker on RTÉ.ie/sport and live on RTÉ Radio 1).

Here we look at three tries that demonstrate what Ireland have to fear.

Angle grinder

There was more than just power on display for his second try against England two weeks ago.

Firstly, Jones breaks through the line after a shocking attempted tackle from Nathan Hughes.

Two defenders, Mike Brown and Anthony Watson, then close in as he crosses the 22.

Jones adjusts his lines slightly so that both defenders get to him at the same time, causing a split second of hesitancy.

Had one got there first, their roles would have been clear.

Instead, when the two converge they are not sure who the main tackler is. Aware his break has likely taken him away from support he backs himself to have the power to make the line.

His try in the win over France also shows a keen eye for the angled run, which resulted in another run-in.

(From 2m50s)

Support your local runner

Scotland make great use of chip and dink kicks.

For his first against Australia in November 2016, Jones times his run to perfection to grab the chip over the top and coast home

Against New Zealand last November he makes a pass to Hogg, then runs a fine support line to receive from Tommy Seymour, who has picked up the full-back’s dribbled kick, and run in for the score, cleverly changing angle upon receipt to get away from the chasing defenders.

(From 4m57s)

Speed of mind

Jones’s second against Australia in 2016 displays quick thinking and even quicker feet.

The Aussies have everyone covered as the ball comes from a ruck close to their line.

Jones take a pass that should stall the momentum, however, it actually helps him to perform a quick shuffle that bamboozles centre Tevita Kuridrani and creates the gap.

(From 3m44s)

It looks like Garry Ringrose will be the man tasked with marking Jones but those around the young Leinster centre must be aware that it's really a two-man job.

Follow Ireland v Scotland on Saturday (KO 2.15pm) via the live blog on RTÉ.ie/Sport and the News Now App, or listen live on RTÉ Radio 1, with commentary from Michael Corcoran and Donal Lenihan.