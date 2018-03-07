Ireland have made two changes for their Women’s Six Nations match against Scotland in Donnybrook on Sunday.

Hannah Tyrrell is promoted from the bench to the wing while up front, Cliodhna Moloney is named at hooker.

Ashleigh Baxter and Louise Galvin are named in the replacements.

Head coach Adam Griggs said: "We came away with a good win against Wales and there are some huge positives to come out of that. We are in a good place going into the final two games.

"I've no doubt Scotland will be looking to push us hard on Sunday afternoon. If we replicate our last performance, get the small things right, I am confident we will have a successful outcome."

The match is live on RTÉ2.

Ireland team: Kim Flood, Megan Williams, Katie Fitzhenry, Sene Naoupu, Hannah Tyrrell, Niamh Briggs, Ailsa Hughes , Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney, Leah Lyons, Aoife McDermott, Orla Fitzsimons, Ciara Griffin (c), Claire Molloy, Paula Fitzpatrick

Replacements: Ciara O'Connor, Laura Feely, Fiona Reidy, Ashleigh Baxter, Edel McMahon, Nicole Cronin, Michelle Claffey, Louise Galvin