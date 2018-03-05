Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson are "expected to train fully this week" with Joe Schmidt's squad ahead of Ireland's penultimate Natwest 6 Nations clash with Scotland on Saturday.

The IRFU confirmed that both players were set to train with the squad this week in the build-up to the Aviva Stadium encounter having 'continued their rehab last week'.

Prop Furlong is recovering from a hamstring strain, while Ulster lock Henderson has also been struggling with a similar ailment.

Both players missed the victory over Wales having picked up their respective injuries against Italy but are now expected to be in contention.

Ireland coach Schmidt traditionally likes his players to complete full training on a Tuesday prior to the game in order to be considered for selection.

"Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson continued their rehab last week and are expected to train fully this week," read the squad update, released by the IRFU on Monday.

Andrew Conway and Niall Scannell are recovering from knee and rib injuries respectively, however, both are expected to be available for selection for the England game on 17 March, while Ultan Dillane returns to the squad having played for Connacht at the weekend in their defeat to the Cheetahs in South Africa.

Rob Herring rejoins the squad having recovered from an elbow injury picked up in club game against Edinburgh, while Leinster winger Barry Daly joins the squad.