Fit-again Richie Gray has been added to the Scotland squad for Saturday's NatWest 6 Nations clash with Ireland, the Scottish Rugby Union has announced.

The experienced second-row forward returns from a long-term injury to be named in Gregor Townsend's revised squad ahead of their final two fixtures against Ireland and Italy, with 10 players added in total.

Alex Dunbar, Zander Fagerson, Darryl Marfo and Fraser Brown - who all featured in last year's autumn internationals - are also recalled after injuries, while George Horne has been handed a first senior call-up.

It caps an impressive season for Horne, whose older brother Pete is already in the squad, having scored 10 tries in his first 14 appearances for Glasgow this season to force his way into Townsend's thinking.

Flanker John Hardie also returns to a 40-man squad following a three-month suspension earlier in the season by his club, Edinburgh, for alleged cocaine use.

Hardie returned to action against Leinster in February and has started the last two games to earn selection.

Byron McGuigan and Lee Jones return from hamstring and head injuries respectively to rejoin the group, while Magnus Bradbury has been recalled.

Scotland travel to Dublin this weekend looking to back up an impressive 25-13 win over England last time out before finishing their tournament in Rome a week later.

Scotland squad

Forwards: John Barclay, Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Magnus Bradbury, Fraser Brown, David Denton, Cornell du Preez, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Richie Gray, Luke Hamilton, John Hardie, Scott Lawson, Darryl Marfo, Stuart McInally, Willem Nel, Gordon Reid, Tim Swinson, Ben Toolis, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson

Backs: Mark Bennett, Alex Dunbar, Nick Grigg, Chris Harris, Stuart Hogg, George Horne, Pete Horne, Ruaridh Jackson, Huw Jones, Lee Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Greig Laidlaw, Sean Maitland, Byron McGuigan, Ali Price, Henry Pyrgos, Finn Russell, Tommy Seymour.