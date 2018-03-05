Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes will take charge of Waikato as the end of this season, the New Zealand club have announced.

Gibbes confirmed last week that he will leave the province at the end of the season on family grounds.

The New Zealand native, who captained Waikato during a seven-year playing spell with the club, returns to his home country after nearly a decade in Europe as a coach.

"For me, it is an honour to have the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of previous Waikato coaches, who all contributed to the proud history of the province," Gibbes said.

"With the opportunity comes the responsibility to do the colours justice. That has to be the first objective for myself and for the 2018 team," he insisted.

Waikato CEO Blair Foote added "The Waikato Rugby Union is very pleased to announce Jono Gibbes as the new Head Coach of the Mitre 10 Cup team for the 2018 season.

"He brings a wealth of experience and successful coaching knowledge to the position gained over the last 10 years in the European competitions, and being a former player for the province, he also brings an understanding of the pride and passion playing in a red, yellow and black jersey requires."

Gibbes signed a two-year deal in February 2017 to join Ulster’s coaching team, following a stint with Clermont Auvergne and a highly successful period as Leinster forwards coach between 2008 and 2014.