Ireland centre Chris Farrell has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury while on international duty.

Farrell, who was named as man of the match in Ireland’s Six Nations victory over Wales last Saturday, suffered the injury during an open training session at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.

The Munster centre initially returned to training after treatment after twisting his knee but a scan revealed ACL damage and Munster have now confirmed that he will go under the knife.

Farrell was already expected to miss the remained of the Six Nations but this latest update will come as a major blow for Munster who will be without the 24-year-old for their remaining PRO14 campaign and the Champions Cup quarter-final with Toulon.

Munster are already short in the centre for that game after Jaco Taute was ruled out for up to six months, also with knee ligament injury.

A statement from Munster read: "Following further consultation with the specialist it has been confirmed that centre Chris Farrell will take no further part in this season’s campaign after sustaining an ACL injury while training with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium yesterday.

"The Irish international, who was named man of the match on his 6 Nations debut against Wales, will undergo surgery before commencing his rehabilitation."