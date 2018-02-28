England back Owen Farrell and Scotland number eight Ryan Wilson have escaped punishment over the alleged tunnel fracas before the Calcutta Cup clash in Edinburgh on Saturday.

The England centre appeared to shove Wilson as the teams returned to the dressing rooms following the warm-ups at Murrayfield.

Footage emerged which appeared to show Farrell running between players from both teams before shoving Wilson to one side as he made his way to the changing room.

The Scotland forward turned, and other players looked to join the scuffle before the footage ended.

Six Nations Rugby wrote to both teams seeking clarification over what happened and, having concluded its investigation, announced on Wednesday that "no clear evidence of violent conduct or similar against any individual player" had been found.

The statement read: "Six Nations Rugby has concluded its investigation into an incident that allegedly took place before the senior men's international match between Scotland and England at BT Murrayfield in the 2018 Natwest Six Nations Championship on Saturday, 24 February 2018.

"It had been reported that some of the players had been involved in a 'melee' or 'scuffle' in or near the tunnel after the pre-match warm-up.

"Six Nations Rugby gathered material from the RFU and SRU, as well as from the BBC and the match officials.

"It also considered footage of the incident. It concluded that there was some evidence of pushing and shoving in the tunnel at the relevant time but no clear evidence of violent conduct or similar against any individual player.

"Accordingly, Six Nations Rugby will be writing to the SRU and the RFU to remind them and their respective players of their obligations to uphold the reputation of the tournament at all times, but no further disciplinary action will be taken. Six Nations Rugby will also remind all unions of their and their players' obligations."

Following a separate incident which happened during the game, which Scotland won 25-13, Wilson has been cited for allegedly making contact with the eye area of England's Nathan Hughes.

He was due to face a hearing on Wednesday.