There's a Slam on this spring, but Ireland can forget about it unless they solve a glaring weakness, according to the Against The Head panel.

Three Six Nations wins from three sets up a huge clash with Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week, and a victory there would send Joe Schmidt's men to Twickenham with glory in their sights.

Ireland are the only team with a 100% record thus far, but they've given up some cheap tries - notably against the Italians and Welsh. It is, says Eddie O'Sullivan, a cause for concern.

"The slightly worrying thing about this is Ireland are not missing many tackles," he noted.

"We're not giving up tries because somebody missed a tackle. We're being systematically picked apart. Our defence has been opened up, teams are getting into the outside channels where there's lots of space and executing.

"Teams have figured out our defence system. That needs to get fixed. Ireland have dominated possession in their three matches.

"They've still conceded six tries in their last two. If a team hits 50-50 possession against us and they can get into the outside channels, life could be very difficult."

Fiona Coghlan agreed, highlighting sloppiness in the latter stages of matches.

"For the last two games in particular it's happened in the last 20 minutes. It's a system error generally but it's more pronounced in the last 20 when there's fatigue, new players on where there's disconnects.

"They're defending quite narrowly. That means the outside is exposed. That 13 channel is a really difficult area to defend from."

While Donal Lenihan warned that the Scots have the weapons to ruthlessly punish any cracks they find.

"It's a recurring theme. It's something Scotland, given the pace they have... Stuart Hogg, he's been the player of the Six Nations for the last two seasons. Scotland, in their back three, have the facility to (punish Ireland)."