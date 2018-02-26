Scotland number eight Ryan Wilson has been cited for making contact with the eye area of England's Nathan Hughes.



The alleged offence took place shortly before half-time of Scotland's 25-13 NatWest 6 Nations victory at Murrayfield on Saturday.



Television cameras caught the back rows clashing off the ball with Wilson, who was pinned to the floor, raking his right hand across the right side of Hughes' face.



Wilson must appear before a Six Nations disciplinary hearing on Wednesday to answer for an offence that carries a low-end sanction of a four-week ban, rising to 12-plus weeks.



It places his involvement in the remainder of Scotland's title bid in grave doubt with fixtures against Ireland and Italy remaining.



Wilson was involved in a tunnel scuffle with Owen Farrell before the match at Murrayfield but Six Nations Rugby is seeking clarification on that incident through the unions.



England flanker Sam Underhill has escaped a citing after being shown a yellow card for a no-arms tackle in the latter stages of the Calcutta Cup match.