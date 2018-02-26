Chris Cloete's season could be over after undergoing surgery on a fractured forearm while playing for Munster last Friday.

The South African picked up the injury in the Pro14 victory over Glasgow and will be sidelined for three to four months.

The Munster squad returned to the High Performance Centre at UL today ahead of Friday night’s Guinness PRO14 clash against Edinburgh in Murrayfield (7.35pm).



See our latest squad news following the win over Glasgow on Friday night | https://t.co/rC5v4IDTvS#EDIvMUN #SUAF pic.twitter.com/0sVmBEwDjL — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) February 26, 2018

In other squad news, Tommy O’Donnell has returned to full training following an AC joint injury and is available for selection for this Friday's Pro14 clash away to Edinburgh.

Niall Scannell is being assessed by the medical team after sustaining a knock to the ribs against Glasgow.

Andrew Conway is continuing to receive treatment for a knee injury.