Tadhg Beirne's late try sealed a bonus-point win for Scarlets, who proved too strong for Ulster in tonight's Pro14 clash at Parc y Scarlets.

The former Leinster man touched down in the 77th minute to secure the home side's facile 34-10 win against the Ulstermen.

Jono Gibbes' side started well and raced into a seven-point lead thanks to Stuart McCloskey's third-minute try, which was converted by John Cooney.

The home side kicked a penalty to reduce the deficit to four points in what proved a low-scoring first 40 in Wales.

But Scarlets stepped on the gas in the second half and four tries from Ioan Nocholas, Ryan Conbeer, Paul Asquith and the aforementioned Beirne sealed the maximum points.

A solitary John Cooney penalty was all that the visitors could muster in a disappointing second half.

The defeat leaves Ulster in fourth in Conference B, while Scarlets move to within three points of leaders Leinster.