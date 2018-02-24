The post-game groupies that assemble in the spare dressing rooms of the Aviva Stadium for the mixed zone don't usually get treated to the presence of the man of the match.

The stars of the show are usually cornered by all and sundry for half an hour after the game and so get a pass when it comes to the grunt work of supplying the last reporters standing with a few quotables.

But, as it was on the pitch against Wales, Chris Farrell did what he wanted, the 6' 4" 17-stone block rocking up all smiles.

That the Munster centre didn't feature at the top of the 'ball carries' and 'metres made' columns came as a surprise but, of course, the stats don't show the quality of his work.

Only Conor Murray, of the backs, made fewer metres with the ball than Farrell's 27 off 13 carries. He beat just one defender all day but his work paved the way for others to breach the line.

From his early hit on Liam Williams, all of Farrell's eight tackles sent a message: thou shall not pass.

"I think that when you get into the game early, like I did, I had a few involvements within the first maybe 30 seconds, that sort of gives you a bit of confidence when you go well and it gives you a platform to build on," he said.

"You get a feel for what’s in front of you and what way the defence is going.

"I suppose I did feel like I was making yards every time I got on the ball and that’s probably partly to do with Johnny (Sexton) and the way he controls defences and shows out the back of things and helps you along."

Before the Six Nations Robbie Henshaw was asked about being a young leader in the side and how he had enjoyed that role.

Before this game, his loss, especially in defence, was expected to be keenly felt as his replacement had just two international caps to his name, in comparison to Henshaw's 33.

It wasn't something that was ever going to bother captain Rory Best, who detailed the work that Farrell put in.

"The biggest thing and sometimes the thing you don't see is when are lining up as a forward, you can hear him out the back," said his former Ulster team-mate.

"He's always talking, he's always giving you options, sometimes you can play, other times it leaves the defence a little bit softer, you can go through because he is an option out the back.

"I think that was probably one of the most impressive things about him. Obviously, from his time at Ulster I know how good a carrier he is and his handling but his communication out there was superb."

It was more evidence of a trait that Joe Schmidt has built into the team: replacements must slot in as seamlessly as possible.

Farrell made a hard job look relatively easy. Did he surprise himself with his coping skills?

"I wasn’t necessarily surprised. I expected to fit in like that," said the 24-year-old, who only made his Ireland debut in November.

"If I’m in a Six Nations squad, and if Joe is going to select me I expect to fit in in the same way as anyone else would. That’s the expectation that Joe has whether you are second, third or fourth choice, whatever it might be.

"If you get a chance to be called up you need to fit in the same way anyone else has.

"But look, certainly we got stretched at stages and there is a lot of things to look at, but I was very happy."

As was Andrew Porter, another young man who got called upon to replace a mainstay, in his case Tadhg Furlong.

If there is one thing the pack appreciate, it's moving forward.

"He stepped up very well, filling Robbie's shoes," said the prop about the ex-Grenoble player.

"It was great getting that go-forward ball and building that momentum for the team and helping the forwards get into the game. It's great to see guys stepping up."

Step up, he certainly did. Garry Ringrose will come back into contention for the visit of England-vanquishers Scotland in two weeks' time but the Leinster man will have a hard job on his plate to dislodge Farrell after this.