Centre Eoin Griffin rounded off a powerful second-half display as Connacht came from behind to defeat Benetton in Treviso.

A tight Guinness Pro14 contest remained scoreless until the 36th minute, when Benetton scrum-half Tito Tebaldi touched down and fly-half Marty Banks added the conversion.

The visitors responded four minutes after the restart when prop Finlay Bealham crossed, but winger Monty Ioane extended Benetton's advantage when he collected a 58th-minute cross-field kick and sprinted over, although the missed conversion was to prove costly.

Connacht flanker Jarrad Butler powered his way across the line five minutes later and after adding the conversion to level at 12-12, Jack Carty slotted a 71st-minute penalty to put his side ahead for the first time.

The visitors sealed victory when Griffin added a third try which was converted by Carty to make Marco Fuser's late effort count for little despite Banks' successful kick.