Andrew Trimble returns to the Ulster starting line-up for their Guinness PRO14 Round 16 clash away to Scarlets on Saturday.

Trimble is one of two changes to the Ulster fifteen as he is recalled to the starting team in place of the injured Craig Gilroy on the right wing.

The only other change to the side that suffered an agonising last gasp defeat to Edinburgh last weekend sees John Andrew come in at hooker.

Alan O'Connor will captain the Ulster men for the third game in a row alongside Kieran Treadwell in the second row, while props Andy Warwick and Wiehahn Herbst complete the front five.

Ulster: L Ludik; A Trimble, L Marshall, S McCloskey, T Bowe; J McPhillips, J Cooney; A Warwick, J Andrew, W Herbst, A O'Connor, K Treadwell, M Rea, N Timoney, J Deysel

Replacements: R Herring, K McCall, R Ah You, M Dalton, C Henry, P Marshall, P Nelson, D Cave

Flanker Jarrad Butler and prop Denis Buckley return to the Connacht side to face Benetton.

Tiernan O’Halloran, who missed the game against Zebre last week with a short-term injury is also back in Kieran Keane’s starting XV.

Having come through a full 80 minutes last weekend, flanker Sean O’Brien is named at blindside in an experienced back row that includes Butler and veteran captain John Muldoon.

Jack Carty is named at out half where he will form a half back pairing with Caolin Blade.

The squad is also boosted by the return of Niyi Adeolokun from Injury and Ultan Dillane from international duty, with both named among the replacements. Dillane will return to Irish camp after the clash in Italy.

Connacht: Tiernan O’Halloran, Cian Kelleher, Eoin Griffin, Tom Farrell, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Caolin Blade, Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, James Cannon, Sean O’Brien, Jarrad Butler, John Muldoon (Capt).

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Denis Coulson, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Ultan Dillane, Eoghan Masterson, James Mitchell, Craig Ronaldson, Niyi Adeolokun.