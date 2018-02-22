Ireland have made three changes to their team to face Wales in round three of the U20 Six Nations Championship on Friday night (kick-off 7.15pm).

Head coach Noel McNamara has drafted in prop Ronan Kelleher, scrum-half Jonny Stewart and centre James Hume.

In the pack, Kelleher has recovered from the illness that forced him out of the Italy game and he re-joins Jordan Duggan and Jack Aungier in the front-row.

Cormac Daly and Jack Dunne continue their second-row partnership and the backrow is also unchanged, with Sean Masterson, Matthew Agnew and Jack O’Sullivan again lining out.

In the backs, scrum-half, Stewart returns to the side following his call-up to the Ulster senior side and he partners out-half Harry Byrne.

In midfield, James Hume will win his first cap and he partners fellow Ulster centre Angus Curtis.

Captain Tommy O’Brien moves to the wing and forms a back-three partnership with James McCarthy and full-back Michael Silvestre.

Ireland team v France: Michael Silvester; Tommy O’Brien, James Hume, Angus Curtis, James McCarthy; Harry Byrne, Jonny Stewart; Jordan Duggan, Ronan Kelleher, Jack Aungier; Cormac Daly, Jack Dunne; Sean Masterson, Matthew Agnew, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, James French, Tom O’Toole, Charlie Ryan, Ronan Foley, Hugh O’Sullivan, Conor Dean, Angus Kernohan.

