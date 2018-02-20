CJ Stander has built his reputation on his physical prowess with ball in hand, but says he has had to develop his game from a collision-dominated approach.

Ask most rugby followers what Stander’s strongest attribute on the rugby pitch is, and you’d get long odds on the response being anything other than ball carrying.

The 27-year-old arrived on Irish shores six years, and after taking a bit of time getting to grips with a new environment and culture, has been one of the most influential figures in Irish rugby in recent seasons.

The backrower has showcased his ball carrying skills and appetite in defence for Munster both domestically and in Europe, and Joe Schmidt had little hesitation in handing the South African his Test debut against Saturday’s opposition two years ago.

A man-of-the-match accolade was awarded after another typically abrasive performance, something which has carried on in his subsequent 19 outings for Ireland and a Lions tour to New Zealand, but he is more than simply a battering ram.

His passing stats have improved significantly, and clever footwork has allowed Stander to eke out more yards on the pitch. When it comes to professional rugby, the more strings to your bow the better.

"Rugby is changing to a place where every player is expected to pass like a nine or 10. Some of the forwards have unbelievable skills," he tells RTÉ Sport.

In a game where every single play is dissected repeatedly by opposition, the backrower is only too keen to improve the subtleties in his game, and says the driving force has come from provincial level.

"It’s something I look on as an individual. Teams know what you do as a player. They look at you during the week and do good analysis.

"You have to change a bit here and there, if it’s me passing a bit more, or just using my feet.

"I won’t say it’s something I spoke to Joe [Schmidt] about. I spoke to Johann [van Graan] in Munster a lot. I worked with him a lot as a younger player. He has helped change my game."

The durable Stander did not start the bonus-point win over Italy, with Jack Conan coming in at the base of the scrum. The Leinster man has recovered from a shoulder knock that forced him to miss the second half, and Stander will likely come back into the starting team for Saturday's visit of Wales.

If he does, he will come up against Lions team-mate Ross Moriarty, and will know what to expect from him and the rest of the opposition.

"He is a big ball carrier and full of energy. He gets off the line really well.

"The senior players in the (Wales) squad, they take charge. They've got a big work ethic and if they set their minds on what they're going to do in the week they stick with that.

"We know they get moments in a game when they play the ball a bit wider like the Scarlets do. We've all played with them and know what they can do. It comes down to who does it the best.

"You need to look after yourself, make sure you don't give them easy ins with your discipline. Give them nothing to get behind you... keep on doing what you trained and planned for."

Follow Ireland v Wales on Saturday (KO 2.15pm) via the live blog on RTÉ.ie/Sport and the News Now App, or listen live on RTÉ Radio 1, with commentary from Michael Corcoran and Donal Lenihan.