Ireland centre Garry Ringrose resumed full training today ahead of the NatWest Six Nations clash with Wales this weekend, while there was further positive news on the other Irish injury concerns.

James Ryan has also returned to full training, while Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson are both on course to be available to Joe Schmidt for selection.

Furlong (hamstring) and Ulster’s Henderson (hamstring/thigh) are back in training, though yet to resume full contact. Ireland defence coach Andy Farrell is expecting that the pair will be okay for Saturday.

"Iain, a bit like Tadhg, is hitting his markers," he told RTÉ sport. "He’s pushing in the right direction and we’ll assess how he is after two more days hard training."

Leinster lock Ryan (above), who made his Six Nations bow in Paris, has worked his way back from a groin injury and has two full days of training under his belt.

With Robbie Henshaw out for the remainder of the competition, the return of Ringrose is a timely boost.

Ringrose has won 11 caps since his 2016 debut, with the 23-year-old growing into a pivotal performer for his country.

An ankle injury has kept him sidelined for the past six weeks and while Chris Farrell is favoured to take the 13 jersey, Farrell has been impressed by his form in his first day back on the training pitch.

"Garry’s looking great, in great nick and it’s great to have him back," he said.

"He cut us open a few times in training like he normally does. He’s short of game time, but he’s a class player and has slotted straight back in."

Farrell also dismissed the notion that management might take any risks on the injury front for the pivotal clash against Warren Gatland’s side.

"We wouldn’t take risks. We back the squad that we have got. We have quality players across the board.

"We’ll make the right decisions."

