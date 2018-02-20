Eddie O'Sullivan says that James Lowe's presence may have prevented another young Irish player coming through in the Leinster set-up.

The New Zealand born winger arrived in Dublin last summer from the Chiefs and has impressed thus far in a Leinster shirt. He scored two tries in their 20-13 win over reigning champions Scarlets at the weekend.

The 25-year old will become Irish eligible from 2020 onwards. He will be among the last batch of players to qualify for Ireland under the three year rule.

Speaking on Against the Head on RTÉ2, O'Sullivan praised Lowe's impact on the field but argued that he could prevent the development of an Irish player.

"There's no doubt he's a top end player. The question we had when he arrived is that there's somebody else going to pay a price for him being there.

"If he's doing his residency, then there's a pathway to it.

"There is a young Leinster back going to lose out because James Lowe has come in. To me, it's a pity because they have produced great outside backs.

"Larmour has come out of that same stable. And there's some other young Leinster player not going to get an opportunity.

"If we're talking about planning and strategising and building depth into the squads, then these academy players have to see an opportunity as well.