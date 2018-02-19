Wales have a clean bill of health for their NatWest 6 Nations trip to Ireland on Saturday.

Leigh Halfpenny, Dan Biggar and Taulupe Faletau have all returned to training after missing the 12-6 defeat to England at Twickenham.

George North, a second-half replacement at Twickenham, and Liam Williams are also fit to travel to Dublin.

"Everybody has been given the green light and we've got a few boys who are happy they scored at the weekend," Wales forwards coach Robin McBryde told WRU TV.

"There were a couple of wins and some good performances so it's great to have everybody back with a spring in their step.

"It's nice to have a few selection headaches and plenty of players to choose from.

"There's a competitive edge to training and there will be a few tough calls I'm sure, but we're looking forward to those discussions."

Lee Halfpenny is back in the squad

Full-back Halfpenny, who scored two tries in Wales' opening Six Nations win against Scotland, missed the Twickenham defeat after picking up a foot injury.

Outside-half Biggar suffered a shoulder injury playing for the Ospreys in the Champions Cup last month and number eight Faletau has battled back from damaging knee ligaments.

North and Williams proved their fitness in try-scoring shows for Northampton Saints and Saracens respectively on the weekend.

Winger Josh Adams, who has started the opening two games, also crossed for Worcester.

"The fact we've been there before and had success is something we can draw on," McBryde said. "But every Six Nations is different, with different players and different circumstances. It's a must-win game for us.

"We just need to find some of the finer details to make sure that ball is being delivered on a plate for our backs."

Ireland currently top the table on points difference from England after winning their opening two games against France and Italy.

Follow Ireland v Wales on Saturday (KO 2.15pm) via the live blog on RTÉ.ie/Sport and the News Now App, or listen live on RTÉ Radio 1, with commentary from Michael Corcoran and Donal Lenihan.