Leinster centre Garry Ringrose could be in contention to face Wales in Saturday's NatWest 6 Nations clash after replacing the injured Robbie Henshaw in Ireland's squad.

Ringrose has been battling ankle trouble since January but was drafted into Ireland's ranks on Monday, with Henshaw sidelined for three to four months with shoulder trouble.

Ireland will be forced to rearrange their midfield in the absence of Henshaw, with Chris Farrell and now Ringrose among those in the frame to wear the number 13 shirt.

Henshaw suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder in the act of scoring his second try in Ireland's 56-19 win over Italy on February 10.

Ringrose has won 11 caps since his 2016 debut, with the 23-year-old growing into a pivotal performer for head coach Joe Schmidt.

Ireland remain hopeful that tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong and locks Iain Henderson and James Ryan will be fit in time for Saturday's Aviva Stadium encounter as Ireland bid to extend their 100 per cent record in this year's Six Nations.

Hooker Rob Herring and scrum-half Luke McGrath have both picked up injuries and will both miss the Wales clash, with Niall Scannell and John Cooney called in to train in their absence.