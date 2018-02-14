The HIA Review Panel has concluded that France did not attempt to gain an "unfair advantage" against Ireland after two of their players were taken for assessments in the recent Six Nations encounter.

Out-half Matthieu Jalibert and scrum-half Antoine Dupont departed the 15-13 defeat to Ireland at the Stade de France for HIA’s, but it later emerged both had in fact suffered knee injuries.

Dupont’s withdrawal four minutes from time resulted in Maxime Machenaud returning for the crucial closing stages, something Johnny Sexton queried with referee Nigel Owens at the time.

The panel has concluded that in both cases "the decision to call for an HIA was not made by anyone who was formally connected with the French team".

The Six Nations authorities will not be taking any disciplinary action arising from the two incidents.

"While there was some debate about whether or not it had been appropriate for the match day doctor to call for an HIA in the circumstances, there was no evidence of anyone within the FFR seeking to gain a competitive advantage," the review decided on Jalibert’s withdrawal.

The panel ruled similarly in the Dupont case.

"Although the match day doctor and the video doctor should not have simply accepted the match officials' indication that an HIA was required, it was understandable that they called for an HIA in those circumstances.

"Again, there was no evidence of anyone within the FFR seeking to gain a competitive advantage."

The HIA Review Panel recommended that certain issues should be clarified in the future to try to avoid similar cases arising.