Craig Gilroy has agreed a fresh deal with Ulster that will keep him at the Kingspan Stadium until 2021.

The Ireland winger emerged from the Academy in the 2010/11 season, going on to score 57 tries in his 158 games to date.

The 26-year-old has been in excellent form this campaign, crossing over nine time in nine appearances.

"As a young rugby player growing up supporting Ulster, it was a tremendous honour to represent this province," he said.

"There's no better feeling than running out at Kingspan Stadium and scoring tries for Ulster so I am delighted to agree a long-term deal to stay here, with hopefully my best rugby years to look forward to."

Meanwhile Academy back-row forward Nick Timoney has been given a senior contract.

The 22-year-old Dubliner, capped for Ireland at U20 level, has spent the last three years in Belfast and made his senior debut last April against Cardiff Blues.

"It's been a really exciting time for me recently, between getting to play regularly and now moving up to a full contract," he said.

"I feel like I have fitted in well here at Ulster and I want to keep progressing and be a real asset to the team."