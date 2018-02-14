Tiernan O'Halloran's hopes of making his Six Nations debut appear to be over for this year after Connacht confirmed that he will be sidelined for six weeks with a hamstring injury.

O’Halloran had been left out of the Ireland squad for the opening two rounds of fixtures against France and Italy, but would have harboured hope that he could have been drafted in for the remaining games.

However Connacht have confirmed that he suffered a hamstring injury in their 26-15 win over Ospreys at the weekend and that he will be out of action until March.

That injury also leaves a question mark over O’Halloran’s chances of being fit for his province’s Connacht’s Challenge Cup quarter-final clash at home to Gloucester.

There’s better news elsewhere for Connacht however as they confirmed that they expect to Denis Buckley back in training in the near future as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.

Eoin McKeon is also expected back soon as he shakes off a calf injury, while Jarrad Butler and Niyi Adeolokun have both returned to full training, having recovered from a hand and hamstring injury respectively.