Wing Alex Cuthbert has been released from Wales' NatWest 6 Nations squad after suffering a knee injury.

The Welsh Rugby Union said that Cuthbert was hurt during Cardiff Blues' final training session ahead of their Guinness PRO14 clash against Toyota Cheetahs last weekend.

Cuthbert, who has won 47 caps, will undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks.

The Welsh face Ireland in their next Six Nations clash at the Aviva Stadium on 24 February.

Cuthbert has not featured for Wales since their autumn Test fixture against Georgia three months ago.

In a statement, the WRU said: "Following subsequent scans and review with his orthopaedic consultant, Alex will undergo surgery with a four-to-six-week return-to-play time-frame.

"With this in mind, Alex will remain at the Blues for his medical management and will be released from the Wales national squad."

Cuthbert, 27, becomes Wales' latest injury casualty, with their list of absentees currently including players like Sam Warburton, Jonathan Davies, Rhys Webb, Dan Lydiate and Rhys Priestland.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny, meanwhile, missed last Saturday's loss to England because of a foot infection.