Donal Lenihan believes Ireland have nothing to fear from England in the battle for this year's Six Nations championship.

England are seeking to complete the first outright three-in-a-row in the history of the championship, in either its Five or Six Nation era.

After two games, Ireland and England remain the only sides capable of completing a Grand Slam and the two sides are due to clash in Twickenham on the final weekend on St. Patrick's Day.

It holds out the possibility of a first Grand Slam decider in the competition since the same two sides met in Lansdowne Road in 2003.

However, speaking on Against the Head on RTÉ2, Lenihan says he hasn't been impressed by England in this campaign and would be more inclined to worry about Wales over the next fortnight.

"I looked at that game on Saturday. England were playing at home where they've an unbelievable record. They haven't lost at Twickenham since the 2015 World Cup.

"But the more I see them, the less impressed I am. I saw Munster's two game against Leicester, I saw Leinster playing against Exeter Chiefs over there and I look at our players and I look at their players and I'd pick our players any day.

"To be fair to Eddie Jones, I think he gives them a platform to perform better for England than they do for their clubs.

"But would I fear England? No, I wouldn't.

"They've a very big set-piece. Eddie Jones has come out and said he wants to make them the best scrum in the world. He talks about power. But that's what England always had. They do have a genius in Owen Farrell. He is outstanding and a real world class player.

"But the bottom line is, a Welsh side short nine British & Irish Lions kept them scoreless for 62 minutes in the game in Twickenham.

"I'd park England and be worried about Wales in two weeks time."