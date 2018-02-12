Danny Cipriani will leave Wasps at the end of the season, but has yet to determine his next move.

The England fly-half has confirmed his second stint at Wasps will end this summer, just two years after returning to his boyhood club from Sale Sharks.

The 30-year-old insisted he would mull over his options, with offers tabled from overseas clubs, after confirming his Wasps departure in a Twitter statement.

Cipriani insisted he wants to lead Wasps to the Aviva Premiership title in his final season at the Coventry club, having graced the English outfit from 2006 to 2010, before stints with Melbourne Rebels and Sale preceded his 2016 return.

"Leaving Wasps for the first time was hard enough," said Cipriani.

"Now is the time to announce that I'm leaving the club for a second time. Sadness will most likely be the overriding emotion, come the end of May.

"But I'm also hoping mixed with the sadness will be a lot of joy, as the job isn't finished yet.

"You'll get nothing but my absolute commitment from myself and the team for the rest of the season.

"I will take some time to decide my next move. Thank you to the Wasps faithful! Let's go one better this year."