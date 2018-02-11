Ireland 21-8 Italy

Ireland made a welcome return to winning ways against Italy in a game of little quality in the Six Nations at Donnybrook Stadium on Sunday.

Two tries from Ciara Griffin and Megan Williams’ opener were enough for a 21-8 win for the home side.

There were a number of negatives including a sloppy performance and injuries to Cliodhna Moloney and Alison Miller, with the latter suffering a horrific-looking ankle injury in the opening minutes.

There was a significant delay after Miller went down with the complaint so severe that replays were not shown on RTÉ television coverage and her team-mates were clearly concerned as she received oxygen and was stretchered from the pitch.

But Ireland had to get on with their job and scored the opening try when the best move of game saw Williams in plenty of space with women over and she touched down. Briggs converted and it looked like it was going to be a straight-forward afternoon.

Dogged Italy frustrated Ireland but it was constant errors in possession and turnovers that saw the half go on with no further Irish scores.

Italy reduced the deficit through the boot of Michela Sillari right on the whistle.

It took until the 67th minute for Ireland to finally score again as relentless pressure saw Ciara Griffin just get over.

Claire Molloy, who was named player of the match, made an important intervention to stall an Italian break and in the closing minutes Griffin touched down for a second after bringing the ball forward from the scrum with her boot.

It was a disappointing finish for Ireland as they conceded a try with the last play of the match through Elenora Ricci.

Next up for Ireland is Wales in two weeks.