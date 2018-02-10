Ireland enjoyed a facile victory over Italy at the Aviva but an injury to Robbie Henshaw will be a major concern for Joe Schmidt for the remainder of the tournament.

Try-scoring centre Henshaw left the pitch with a strapped up right arm and a suspected dislocated shoulder, having received several minutes of medical attention ahead of his exit.

The Leinster centre had just sprinted 50 yards following an interception to touch down for a try, however, the Coosan native fell awkwardly on his right elbow as he grounded the ball and his body weight put serious pressure on his shoulder.

Henshaw walked unaided off the pitch, but was also taking on oxygen as he left in the company of the medical staff.

Tadhg Furlong also had to leave the pitch as a result of an injury to his foot, however, coach Joe Schmidt said that his replacement was a precautionary decision.

"The injuries are concerning," Schmidt told RTE Sport after the game. "Especially because they are two pivotable players and are both Lions players.

"I think Tadhg is ok. Robbie was in a fair bit of distress but he is a lot more comfortable now. We'll have to get a scan."