Eddie Jones has lodged a complaint with World Rugby over the conduct of Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones towards referee Pascal Gauzere in Cardiff last Saturday.

England's head coach objects to the way in which Jones stood in front of Finn Russell to prevent the Scotland fly-half from converting Peter Horne's late try while the television match official reviewed the score.

The British and Irish Lions lock exchanged words with Gauzere and Russell before retreating back to the try-line.

In comments that are sure to enrage Wales ahead of their NatWest 6 Nations visit to Twickenham on Saturday, Jones has accused his namesake of failing to "respect the integrity of the referee".

"I thought that was right out of order. When he tried to stop the referee from allowing the kick at goal - we can't have that in the game," Jones said.

"That's borrowed from another sport and I really hope World Rugby don't allow that to creep into the game because it shouldn't be part of the game.

"All we say is just to be respectful. At times players lose their cool, but that was a contrived bit of behaviour.

"It's not great for the game and I've said something to World Rugby about it, I feel that strongly.

"We've got to respect the integrity of the referee in the game because we've got one of the most difficult games to referee. And the game only gets more complex.

"It doesn't get any easier. There's more density around the ball. The players are bigger, faster, stronger. There's quicker decisions from the referee to make.

"And if we don't respect the integrity of the game we're going to lose part of it."

England head coach Eddie Jones

Jerome Garces will officiate Saturday's clash between the old rivals and Jones is confident the Frenchman will not allow the Wales skipper to "intimidate him".

"Garces it's a very experienced referee. He's got plenty of big match experience, he knows how to handle interesting moments in games," Jones said.

"He won't let Alun Wyn Jones intimidate him. Garces won't tolerate that sort of stuff. He won't let Alun Wyn Jones referee the game.

"We say to our players just to be respectful. You've still got to respect the integrity of the referee.

"And all that video work is to help the referee make the correct decisions. So that's to help them. And the players have got to play their role in that."