Joy Neville will break yet more ground on Friday night when she referees the Pro14 clash between Ulster and Southern Kings at Kingspan Stadium.

The Limerick woman, named the World Rugby Referee of the Year in November, will become the first female official to take charge of a game in the tournament.

She oversaw the Challenge Cup game between Bordeaux-Bègles and Enisei-STM in December, having reffed the international meeting of clash of Norway and Denmark in October.

All of that etched her into the history books and the 34-year-old will take another huge step in Belfast tomorrow night.

Neville, who won 70 caps for her country and lifted a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2013, tweeted she was "extremely excited about this next opportunity".

Ulster are third in Conference B, with the Kings bottom. Last week, director of rugby Les Kiss left the province by mutual consent.