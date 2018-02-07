The Ireland Women's team shows two changes from that which lost to France for Sunday's Six Nations clash against Italy in Donnybrook.

Katie Fitzhenry, who was involved with the Ireland Women's 7s side last weekend at the Sydney 7s, comes into the side to partner Sene Naoupu in the centre.

Paula Fitzpatrick moves from the replacements to start in the second row alongside Nichola Fryday.

Two uncapped players, Edel McMahon and Michelle Claffey are named on the bench.

Coach Adam Griggs, not surprisingly, is looking for an upturn in performance following the 24-0 loss to the French.

"It's always hard to go to there and get a result and while we were disappointed in some aspects of our execution, there was plenty to learn from and build on for this week," he said.

"There were a number of new combinations and while that will take time to bed in we are focused on improving our performance for the first of three home games in Donnybrook."

Ireland team v Italy: Kim Flood; Megan Williams, Katie Fitzhenry, Sene Naoupu, Alison Miller, Niamh Briggs, Ailsa Hughes; Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney, Fiona Reidy; Ciara Cooney, Nichola Fryday; Anna Caplice, Claire Molloy, Ciara Griffin (captain).

Replacements: Leah Lyons, Laura Feely, Ciara O'Connor, Orla Fitzsimons, Edel McMahon, Nicole Cronin Michelle Claffey, Claire McLaughlin.

Follow our live blog on RTÉ Online and the News Now App, or watch live coverage of Ireland v Italy in the Women’s Six Nations on Sunday afternoon from 12.45pm on RTÉ 2.