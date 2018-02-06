Jordan Larmour is "very close" to making his Test debut in Ireland's NatWest Six Nations clash with Italy on Saturday, according to Richie Murphy.

Assistant coach Murphy hailed Leinster full-back Larmour for hitting his stride with little delay after stepping into Ireland's senior squad for the first time.

The uncapped 20-year-old could be among a clutch of changes from head coach Joe Schmidt when Ireland host the Azzurri, following last weekend's punishing 15-13 win in France.

Joey Carbery will be pushing for a start at out-half, but Murphy insisted Ireland do not need to hold back frontline playmaker Johnny Sexton, following his last-gasp drop-goal winner in Paris.

"Jordan Larmour is very close to being ready, he has learned very quickly," said Ireland skills coach Murphy.

"It is just a matter of whether it is right this week or not and that will come down to the selection process, but we are not looking at him and saying 'he's not ready'.

"Every Six Nations game is one you have to win which makes it different from November.

"We have such a strong squad we do feel comfortable in every player so we'll have a look at it.

"Johnny Sexton wants to play every game, all the players who were in France want to play every game. I don't think it's a case of us wrapping him in cotton wool, I don't think he needs that."