Wales head coach Warren Gatland has named an unchanged team for Saturday's NatWest 6 Nations clash against England at Twickenham.

His only switch is on the replacements' bench, where fit-again Northampton wing George North takes over from Owen Watkin.

North, who has twice been sidelined by knee injuries this season, last played for Wales when they lost to France in the final match of last season's tournament.

He has scored 30 tries in 69 Wales appearances and is a proven performer at the highest level.

Wales opened their Six Nations campaign with a 34-7 thumping of Scotland in Cardiff last weekend.

Gatland said: "It's great to name an unchanged starting XV. The players deserve that for a very good performance on the opening weekend.

"We have made one change on the bench, with George coming in for Owen (Watkin), which is tough on Owen but Josh (Adams) picked up a slight strain last weekend, so George provides us a bit more cover there.

"We know how tough it is going to be against that huge English forward pack. They are really going to test us.

"England have been in great form the last couple of years, so we know the challenge we face, but we have had a good couple of weeks in camp and we are looking forward to going up to Twickenham."

Wales were the last team to beat England in a Six Nations Test match at Twickenham, winning 19-12 six years ago when centre Scott Williams scored a try five minutes from time.

Wales: L Halfpenny; J Adams, S Williams, H Parkes, S Evans; R Patchell, G Davies; R Evans K Owens, S Lee, C Hill, A W Jones (capt), A Shingler, J Navidi (Cardiff Blues), R Moriarty (Gloucester).

Replacements: E Dee, W Jones, T Francis, B Davies, J Tipuric, A Davies, G Anscombe, G North.