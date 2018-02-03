France 24-0 Ireland

Ireland's Six Nations campaign got off to a disappointing start on Saturday after France secured a bonus-point victory over Adam Griggs' side in Toulouse.

Despite a gutsy display, the inexperience within Ireland's squad proved costly against a much stronger French outfit.

France crossed over the Irish try-line three times in the first-half courtesy of Cyrielle Banet, Jessy Trémoulière and Jade Le Pesq. Le Pesq touched down for a second time after the break to clinch the bonus-point, while Ireland failed to trouble the scoreboard on a challenging night at the office.

The visitors created several chances for themselves throughout the contest, but failed to penetrate a resolute home defence. Additionally, there were some encouraging individual displays from Alison Miller, Niamh Briggs and Sene Naoupu.

The defensive work of Lindsay Peat and Kim Flood was also noteworthy, but handling errors proved costly as the hosts proved to be far more efficient in possession.

Banet raced over for the opening try after just six minutes, which reflected her side's superiority in the early stages. Ireland rallied after that and appeared to have recovered from that setback until Trémoulière responded with a second try for France after the half-hour mark.

Flood put in last-gasp tackle which looked to have prevented a try, but the ball was transferred out wide to Trémoulière who completed the move.

The half-time scoreline read 17-0 in favour of the hosts, and for much of the second half, it looked as though Ireland were not going to concede again.

But France struck for a fourth and final time in the latter stages, Audrey Forlani and Trémoulière linking up with Le Pesq to drive over the whitewash for the bonus-point try.

There were worrying scenes for Ireland in the second half as Ciara Cooney was stretchered off half after a heavy fall. She saluted the crowd as she was being carried away to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Ireland: Kim Flood; Megan Williams, Claire McLaughlin, Sene Naoupu, Alison Miller, Niamh Briggs, Ailsa Hughes; Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney, Fiona Reidy; Ciara Cooney, Orla Fitzsimons; Anna Caplice, Claire Molloy, Ciara Griffin (captain).

Replacements: Nichola Fryday for Fitzsimons ('45), Paula Fitzpatrick for Caplice ('45), Leah Lyons for Reidy ('50), Ciara O'Connor for Cooney ('57), Mary Healy for Hughes ('57), Mairead Coyne for Flood ('75), Nikki Caughey for Briggs ('75), Laura Feely for Peat ('75).