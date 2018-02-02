Munster have tied down Sammy Arnold, Darren O’Shea, Conor Oliver and Dan Goggin with fresh two-year contracts that will see them remain with the province until the summer of 2020.

Arnold, who came to Thomond Park at the start of the 2016-17 season from Ulster, endured a number of injury setbacks in his first year.

However, the 21-year-old centre bounced back to impress on recent outings, making six starts in seven appearances and scoring three tries.

Former academy player O’Shea returned to Munster a year and a half ago after spending two seasons with Worcester Warriors.

The 25-year-old lock has made 21 appearances in red, scoring two tries.

Flanker Oliver, 22, will advance from a development to a full contract at the start of next season. He was named Academy Player of the Year in 2017.

Following a lengthy lay-off due to a shoulder injury sustained during preseason, he returned in late December to put in a man-of-the-match performance against Connacht.

Goggin will also advance to a full contract at the end of this season. The centre’s progression was halted earlier this season when he sustained a long-term knee injury against Treviso in the opening round.

The 23-year-old, who has made 15 appearances for the province, recently completed his rehabilitation to feature for Munster A in round six of the British & Irish Cup.