CJ Stander says that his side appreciate Ireland's poor Six Nations record in Paris, as they prepare to face France in the Stade de France this weekend.

Ireland's last trip to Paris ended in an agonising 10-9 defeat in 2016 and their last victorious trip to the French capital stretches back to a championship-winning fixture in 2014. Prior to that, a Brian O'Driscoll hat-trick significantly helped Ireland to a famous victory on French soil in 2000.

Stander and his teammates have already reflected on those unflattering statistics ahead of their 2018 Six Nations opener, but he is confident that Joe Schmidt's charges are capable of overcoming all that history.

"We spoke about it during the week, it's a tough place to go as an Irish team, the record talks by itself," he said on RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland.

"Nothing is going to be our way. The support in the stadium is loud so we just need to go out there, concentrate on ourselves and make sure as we did during the week (to) train well, play well and take it upon ourselves to get a result. You need every one in this competition."

He added that some of the more experienced members of Joe Scmidt's squad offered some advice on what to expect when they run out onto the Stade de France pitch on Saturday.

"All the senior players who played there a good few times spoke up this week and said, 'look, it's going to be a loud, passionate place so you need to know your role.' Make sure you go out there playing your game. No distractions, I think that's the biggest thing," he said.

"I've played there a good few times, and once in the Six Nations. It's a tough place but if you concentrate on what you need to do, it's doable."

