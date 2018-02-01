New France coach Jacques Brunel named teenager Matthieu Jalibert at outhalf for his team's Six Nations opener against Ireland at the Stade de France on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Jalibert, who will make his international debut three months after starting his first Top 14 match with Bordeaux-Begles, has been paired with the in-form Maxime Machenaud after Morgan Parra was ruled out injured.

"This year is going really fast, everything is happening to me at lightning speed," said Jalibert.

Another uncapped player, fullback Geoffrey Palis, will also start as Brunel will be looking to restore France's confidence for his first game in charge.

Brunel took over from Guy Noves after a dismal series of international tests last November.

Bordeaux's 19-year-old out-half Matthieu Jalibert gets the nod, as does Castres full-back Geoffrey Palis, while Toulon's Guilhem Guirado will captain the hosts after recovering from a stomach bug.

Props Cedate Gomes Sa and Dany Priso are named on the bench and could also get their first caps in Paris.

Joe Schmidt unveils his team at lunchtime today, and is expected to start with James Ryan and Jacob Stockdale.

France (v Ireland): 15 Geoffrey Palis, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Remi Lamerat, 12 Henry Chavancy, 11 Virimi Vakatawa, 10 Matthieu Jalibert, 9 Maxime Machenaud; 8 Kevin Gourdon, 7 Yacouba Camara, 6 Wenceslas Lauret, 5 Sebastien Vahaamahina, 4 Arthur Iturria, 3 Rabah Slimani, 2 Guilhem Guirado (cap), 1 Jefferson Poirot

Replacements: 16 Adrien Pelissie, 17 Dany Priso, 18 Cedate Gomes Sa, 19 Paul Gabrillagues, 20 Marco Tauleigne, 21 Antoine Dupont, 22 Anthony Belleau, 23 Benjamin Fall

Follow our live blog of France v Ireland (4.45pm kick-off) on RTÉ Online and the RTÉ News Now App, or listen to commentary from Michael Corcoran and Donal Lenihan on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport.