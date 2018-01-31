Les Kiss has left his position as Ulster director of rugby by mutual consent.

The Australian native's position had been under pressure following a poor run of results that saw the province fail to progress from their Champions Cup pool and dragged into a battle to make the Pro14 playoffs.

Kiss was defensive coach with Declan Kidney's Grand Slam-winning Ireland team in 2009 and under Joe Schmidt before moving to Ulster in 2014, initially as interim director of rugby.

A statement from the province thanked Kiss for his commitment and wished him well in his future career.

It added that Head Coach Jono Gibbes will assume responsibility for all coaching matters and will lead the current coaching team of Dwayne Peel, Aaron Dundon and Niall Malone.

"Les has played a huge part in shaping the success of Irish rugby at national and provincial level since he joined the IRFU in 2008," IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora said in a statement.

"It's no secret that we were disappointed to lose Les from the national team set-up in 2015 but we fully understood his decision to pursue the opportunity at Ulster Rugby.

"We wish him, his wife Julie and all his family all the very best for the future."