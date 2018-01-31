Tadhg Furlong is setting the bar for the rest of the props at Ireland camp, says John Ryan.

The Leinster tighthead, who started all three of the Lions Tests, is enjoying another brilliant season with the Blues and understudy Ryan says it’s up to the rest of the front rows to try and reach his level.

"He’s really good with his hands, he’s good around the pitch, he’s a little bit more nimble than the other fellows," says the 11-times capped Munster prop.

"He’s definitely raising [the bar] and we all have to chase him and he’s the guy who’s setting that standard that we all need to get to."

Despite not being a regular starter for Munster, Ryan has won over Joe Schmidt as the back-up to Furlong and is in line to win another cap off the bench in Saturday's opening NatWest Six Nations game with France in Paris.

In fact, the 29-year-old Cork man featured in all of last season’s Six Nations games, three on the summer tour and in the two big November Tests.

He admits that his lack of starts at the club had him worried but it makes him more determined to continue his run with Ireland.

John Ryan and the rest of the Irish squad at Carton House

"Yeah, of course, I was [concerned about my place], it wasn’t just [Stephen] Archer, obviously being on the bench for the big games with Munster is tough going but I think the impacts off the bench, I got some starts and that went well.

"But there’s also pressure from Ports [Andrew Porter], Michael Bent and Finlay Bealham so there’s a lot of talented tightheads at the moment so I’m looking over my shoulder at everyone really!"

"There are three full front rows up here [in camp].

"There is serious competition and no matter who is against who, whatever combination is there, it’s a pretty big battle so that’s the kind of standard you want to be scrummaging against week in, week out.

"It’s flattering [to make the cut] all right considering the few European games that I wasn’t starting. I’m just happy that Joe gave me the nod.

"I won’t question his motives! I’m just happy to be here."

Ireland v France - 2015

The stats show that the last time Ireland lost a scrum on their own put-in against France was the Six Nations game in 2015.

Including the World Cup match that same year, that’s three full games since without losing possession from that position.

France’s record is not too shoddy either but Ryan says Ireland reckon they can improve in terms of pressuring Les Bleus more on their put-in.

"We have [looked at two years ago] and last year as well," he says. "There was a few scrums where they got the upper hand but France pride themselves on their scrum and that’s an area we’ve looked very closely at.

"We’ve done a few things that we think we can challenge them at and hopefully that will work out and we can share a bit of dominance with them.

"Personally I wish there were scrums every minute of the game to be honest because it’s the best part of my game anyway."