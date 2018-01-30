Joe Schmidt has a few decisions to make when he sits down for his final selection meeting before Thursday's team announcement for France on Saturday.

The consensus is that there’s some debate over over one of the back row spots for Ireland's opening NatWest 6 Nations tie in Paris.

Peter O’Mahony is built for France away, CJ Stander has started every Six Nations game since making his debut, but with Jamie Heaslip and Sean O’Brien out injured, a place is up for grabs.

Dan Leavy, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan and Jordi Murphy will all be considered.

There is also some discussion about the wings. Keith Earls is in the form of his life – "super" according to Schmidt – and will start.

But where to play him? The Munster man has been doing his damage off the left flank.

That has led to a train of thought that Schmidt will keep him there, meaning Jacob Stockdale joins a race for the 14 jersey alongside Andrew Conway, Fergus McFadden and Jordan Larmour.

Jacob Stockdale is fully focused on a place in the starting XV to face France

But what seems to have slipped quietly under the radar is the fact that Earls and Stockdale have lined out together twice before during the summer tour.

On both occasions Schmidt put Earls, who has 26 tries from 62 caps, on the right, the Ulster man on the left.

How did it go?

Before 18 minutes had elapsed in the first game against the USA, Earls had two tries, Stockdale one. Incidentally, 30-year-old Earls scored two from the left against Japan a week later.

"Hopefully, [Keith will] be focusing on the right wing and leave the left to me," said 21-year-old Stockdale.

"Earlsy is a phenomenal player and he’s in really lightning form. I’d say he’ll be a certain starter.

"He’s a brilliant player to play alongside

"Especially as a young guy, he wants to impart some of his wisdom on to you which is great, and having the likes of Rob Kearney at full-back, who I was able to play with in the autumn internationals, was brilliant as well.

"I’m probably best suited to the left wing just ‘cos I’m a left-footer so for kicking it makes it a bit easier.

"That’s just where I’ve been playing all season so I feel that’s just where I’m most confident and most comfortable at the moment.

"I feel like I’ve done my best to give myself a good chance."

To listen to some of the Irish rugby fans talk, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Stockdale’s ‘new kid on the block’ status could be the shortest on record, such has been the clamour for the inclusion of Jordan Larmour, the Leinster starlet who received his first call-up.

Asked about the shiniest penny, Stockdale acknowledged that he can’t discount the uncapped 20-year-old.

"Jordan is a pretty electric player," he said.

"He’s a real good guy and he’s been good to train with so he’ll be pushing for a spot in the team.

"Hopefully I’ll try to keep him subdued as well.

"My position is nowhere near secure but I feel like I’m doing everything right to put myself in a position to be picked."

Stockdale has four tries from as many caps to his name already and couldn’t hide the delight from his face after all those scores, including a special effort against Argentina.

"If I do manage to score a try in the Six Nations I’d say the smile would probably be even bigger," he said.

