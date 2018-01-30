Ireland have no injury concerns ahead of their opening NatWest Six Nations match against France on Saturday.

Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale arrived to camp nursing a dead leg but he has returned to full training.

Assistant coach Simon Easterby told reporters that all 36 players in camp are fit and available.

Last week Joe Schmidt took the unusual step of relocating the squad to Spain for a warm-weather training camp and Easterby said the move had the desired effect.

"It’s all good," he said.

"I don’t want to put the kibosh on it but the lads are in good form, they’ve trained well and we had an excellent week last week.

"We looked after them in the first part of the week and we trained them hard at the end of the week in Spain."

Stockdale, who has scored four tries in four appearances for the country, said: "I’m back into full training, so yeah, I’ve being going well, well enough."

