Wales have named 10 Scarlets in their XV for Saturday's NatWest 6 Nations opener against Scotland.

The province are two points clear of Leinster at the top of the Pro14's B Conference.

Worcester's Josh Adams, the Premiership's leading try-scorer, will make his debut on the right-wing.

Rhys Patchell is handed the fly-half role instead of an injured Dan Biggar, but there is no place in the match-day 23 for Northampton wing George North.

Wales are without several injured senior players for the Scotland clash - the list includes players like Biggar, Sam Warburton, Jonathan Davies and Rhys Webb - but there is a recall for fit-again back-row forward Ross Moriarty.

Moriarty packs down at number eight alongside Aaron Shingler and Josh Navidi in the back-row, while Scarlets centre Hadleigh Parkes retains his place following an impressive try-scoring Test debut against South Africa.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland said: "The first-up game against Scotland this weekend is really important for us, and this is a great chance for this group of players to get us off to a good start.

"We have been watching Josh (Adams) closely. He is top try-scorer in the English Premiership and has been going well, and we are excited for him."

Wales team: Leigh Halfpenny, Josh Adams, Scott Williams, Hadleigh Parkes, Steff Evans, Rhys Patchell, Gareth Davies, Ross Moriarty, Josh Navidi, Aaron Shingler, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Cory Hill, Samson Lee, Ken Owens, Rob Evans

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Wyn Jones, Tomas Francis, Bradley Davies, Justin Tipuric, Aled Davies, Gareth Anscombe, Owen Watkin.