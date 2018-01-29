Irish hooker Duncan Casey has joined Grenoble as a medical joker for the rest of the season.

With 33-year-old Frenchman Arnaud Heguy expected to be out for six months after undergoing surgery on his shoulder, Casey has penned a deal with the Pro D2 side.

It was confirmed last Friday that the Corkman would be leaving Munster for a French club but was not known where exactly his destination would be.

He played 46 times for Munster and scored five tries since his debut against Perpignan in the Heineken Cup in Thomond Park back in December 2013.

Casey tweeted: "Nothing lasts forever, and my time in Munster has sadly come to an end.

"Thanks to all our supporters, staff and above all players for the wonderful memories, experiences and relationships I enjoyed over the years. Very excited to give things a rattle in France."

Grenoble were beaten 24-17 by USA Perpignan last Thursday and sit fourth in the table.