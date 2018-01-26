Ireland set up a showdown with New Zealand in the quarter-finals of the Sydney Sevens tonight after battling to a 17-14 win over Fiji.

Two Audrey O’Flynn tries and an unbelievable individual effort from Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe edged the Irish into the last eight.

They take on the Black Ferns at 11.28pm (Irish time) tonight.

Murphy Crowe stole the headlines with a phenomenal score that saw her gallop clear from inside her own half and defy the desperate efforts of the last Fiji tackler.

"We'd be happy with the win going forward but it's still just small things that are letting us down," captain Lucy Mulhall said afterwards.

"That's a really good Fiji side so any day you beat them is always good."

Ireland were beaten in the quarter-finals by the USA in the inaugural staging of this tournament last year.

Director of Women's and Sevens Rugby Anthony Eddy had said making the last eight was the target for the panel of 14 players and will hope they can keep the momentum going.

They lost to Russia in their pool opener and then Canada but squeezed through with that crucial win against Fiji.