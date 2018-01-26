Munster hooker Duncan Casey has left the province to move to a French club.

The Corkman played 46 times for Munster and scored five tries since his debut against Perpignan in the Heineken Cup in Thomond Park in December 2013.

Munster team manager Niall O’Donovan said: "Duncan has been a massive character in our squad and will be sorely missed by this group of players and staff.

"He has worked hard in coming through the Munster pathway and has overcome a number of challenges in getting himself back to full fitness.

"We wish Duncan all the best with his next opportunity in France."