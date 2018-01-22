It's a sunny 25C in Oliva Nova and Joe Schmidt's Ireland squad are preparing for the 2018 NatWest Six Nations.

And with just under two weeks until kick-off at Stade de France for their opening game, the talk turns from the excitement of the final round of the Champions Cup to who will start in Paris.

A number of probable starters are out injured so we look at who's likely to get the nod for the 3 February showdown.

Full-back: Rob Kearney

A solid November series only solidified his standing and the 31-year-old is maturing like a fine wine. As good as Jordan Larmour looks at the moment, he’ll do well to study Kearney for the next couple of years.

Close call: Andrew Conway was man of the match against Fiji at full-back.

Wing: Keith Earls

The Munster flyer is enjoying a brilliant season and has carried on from where he left off before injuring his hamstring in November. While sitting out and having to watch the likes of Jacob Stockdale, Darren Sweetnam and Conway impress, the Limerick man hasn’t flinched and in full flow, looks almost unstoppable. Nailed on to start in Paris.

Wing: Jacob Stockdale

Stockdale’s performances against South Africa and Argentina have him in pole position to get the nod on the other wing. The 21-year-old has also stood out for Ulster amongst their patchy performances of late. He has four tries from four caps and the way he took his second score against Argentina showed what he is capable of.

Close call: Conway scored Ireland’s opening try against South Africa from the wing, could have won man of the match.

Inside Centre: Bundee Aki

The absence of Garry Ringrose through injury makes Schmidt’s decision here a bit more straightforward. The inclusion of the New Zealander, who started against South Africa and Argentina, brings a little more grit into midfield, his appetite and work-rate are second to none.

Outside Centre: Robbie Henshaw

The Leinster man can move from his usual first-centre role to his preferred outside berth where he has been excelling for Leinster on their European run.

Close call: Chris Farrell has started Ireland’s previous two games, name-checked by Schmidt after the win over the Pumas.

Out-half: Johnny Sexton

First choice when fit, no need to elaborate.

Close call: Not really a call at all but Joey Carbery might edge Ian Keatley for a place on the bench

Scrum-half: Conor Murray

As above.

Close call: Luke McGrath is on fire and arguably level now with Kieran Marmion in the pecking order but the Connacht man’s performance against England last season will count for something.

FORWARDS

Loose-head: Jack McGrath

Has recovered from a post-Lions slump - "knuckled down," as Leo Cullen put it - and that's the kind of reaction that Schmidt loves, having left the prop out of the match-day squads for the two big November Tests.

Close call: Cian Healy started those games but the boss won’t have been impressed by indiscipline against Exeter when the 73-cap international was lucky not to have been sent off.

Hooker: Rory Best

A sure starter as captain but needs to get a run of games under his belt.

Close call: Sean Cronin has responded brilliantly to missing out on the November squads, man of the match for Leinster versus Montpellier.

Tight-head: Tadhg Furlong

Peerless at the moment, one of the best in the world, Furlong is enjoying his rugby and will be a crucial part of anything Ireland achieve over the next few years.

Close call: Like Murray and Sexton, the next best is still a way behind. Andrew Porter started v Fiji and has impressed recently for Leinster.

Second row: Iain Henderson

A modern-style lock, Henderson brings an all-round game with him. He’s as close to an Itoje or a Lawes as Ireland have and his continued good form in this sense is central to Ireland’s short to mid-term ambitions.

Second row: Devin Toner

Lost his place for the last Test in November but his experience will prove important in Paris and Schmidt should return to the tried and tested Six Nations regular, who has 53 caps.

Close call: James Ryan’s time is coming, Ultan Dillane in the mix.

Blindside flanker: Peter O’Mahony

Almost a guaranteed starter when all options are available but the Munster captain is a sure thing with two of the top four – Jamie Heaslip and Sean O’Brien – out injured. Built for France away.

Openside flanker: Dan Leavy

Schmidt might be renowned as a cautious man but two years ago he gave first caps to Josh van der Flier, Stuart McCloskey and Ultan Dillane in Twickenham. Leavy is only 23 and has only played 15 minutes of Six Nations rugby. Paris is never easy but Leavy could get the nod here.

Number 8: CJ Stander

The South African has started in every single Six Nations game since making his debut and has never looked out of place. As consistent a performer as they come.

Close call: Even with Rhys Ruddock injured, Schmidt is still spoilt for choice, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan, or Jordi Murphy all ready and able.