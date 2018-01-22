Injured Morgan Parra has been ruled out of Frances Six Nations opener against Ireland and has been replaced at scrumhalf by Bordeaux's Baptiste Serin, the French rugby federation (FFR) confirmed on Monday.



Parra, who has been suffering from a knee injury, had only recently recalled to the squad by new coach Jacques Brunel.

The Clermont scrum half was out of favour under previous French coach Guy Noves and had not played for his country since the heavy defeat against New Zealand in the quarter-final of the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Toulon full-back Hugo Bonneval has also been drafted in, with Racing 92 full-back Brice Dulin sidelined due to a calf problem.