Ireland Under-20s head coach Noel McNamara has announced his squad for the Six Nations, with 11 of the 32 players having previously featured for the side.

In the forwards, prop Jordan Duggan, hookers Ronan Kelleher and Diarmuid Barron, along with back-row Sean Masterson all played last season.

Scrum-half Jonny Stewart, out-half Conor Dean, centres Angus Curtis, David McCarthy and Tommy O'Brien along with back three players Mark Keane and Michael Silvester were also involved.

O'Brien will captain the team, whose first game is away to France on 2 February.

Forwards:

Jack Aungier (St. Mary's /Leinster)

Matthew Agnew (Ballymenia/Ulster)

Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen /Munster)

Joe Byrne (Dublin University /Leinster)

Ronan Coffey (Shannon /Munster)

Matthew Dalton (Malone /Ulster)

Cormac Daly (Clontarf /Leinster)

Jordan Duggan (Naas /Leinster)

Jack Dunne (Dublin University /Leinster)

Joe Dunleavy (Malone /Ulster)

James French (UCC /Munster)

Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch /Ulster)

Max Kearney (Dublin University /Leinster)

Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne /Leinster)

Sean Masterson (Corinthians /Connacht)

Jack O'Sullivan (UCC /Munster)

Tom O'Toole (Banbridge /Ulster)

Charlie Ryan (UCD /Leinster)

Backs:

Harry Byrne (UCD /Leinster)

Angus Curtis (Queen's University /Ulster)

Conor Dean (St. Mary's /Leinster)

Conor Hayes (Young Munster /Munster)

Mark Keane (Queen's University)

Angus Kernohan (Ballymena /Ulster)

David McCarthy (Garryowen /Munster)

James McCarthy (UL Bohemian /Munster)

Sean O'Brien (Clontarf /Leinster)

Tommy O'Brien (UCD /Leinster) Captain

Hugh O'Sullivan (Clontarf /Leinster)

Jonny Stewart (Queen's University /Ulster)

Michael Silvester (Dublin University /Leinster)

Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne /Leinster)

IRELAND U20 Six Nations Fixtures 2018

Friday 2 February

France U20 v Ireland U20, 9pm (local)/8pm (Irish time), Stade Amédée Domenech, Brive



Friday 9 February

Ireland U20 v Italy U20, 7.15pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin



Friday 23 February

Ireland U20 v Wales U20, 7.15pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin



Saturday 9 March

Ireland U20 v Scotland U20, 7.15pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin



Friday 16 March 2018

England U20 v Ireland U20, 8pm, Ricoh Arena, Coventry