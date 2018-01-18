Matt Healy could reach what he describes as a "huge" milestone with Connacht this Saturday, but a life-changing arrival might make him wait just a little bit longer.

The in-form winger will make his 100th appearance for the Westerners against Oyannax in the climactic Challenge Cup Pool 5 clash, with victory securing a home quarter-final for the already-qualified hosts.

It's set up to be a memorable day for the 28-year-old, but there's someone who may well gatecrash the party.

"Myself and my fiance are expecting our first child," Healy tells RTÉ Sport's Darren Frehill.

"It could be any day now - I might have to bring the phone out on to the pitch with me! I'm nervous but very excited. We're lucky enough to be settled here in Galway and to bring a little girl into the world."

Healy went west back in 2012, first establishing himself with the Eagles before graduating to the first team and going from strength to strength.

Last year a fractured hand massively disrupted his campaign; having initially done the damage in October 2016, he hurt again the following March.

It was a frustrating period after he'd earned his first - and to date only - Ireland cap in the 2016 summer tour to South Africa. Healy played in the final Test of three, a 19-13 loss in Nelson Madela Bay Stadium.

"It was unbelievable," he says of his experience in green. "That three weeks was incredible. It was touch and go whether I'd actually go; I was only told a couple of days before we flew out that I was going to make it.

"It was a huge day. My parents booked flights straight away for the whole three weeks. It was great to have them over there and fortunately for me - and them - I got a cap in the last game. It was a huge, huge occasion for myself. I've some great memories.

"It's been a frustrating year and a bit, coming off the back of last season, which was pretty tough to take with injuries and stuff. I feel I'm getting back to my best definitely."

He certainly looks like he is. Healy has run in some terrific tries this term, his brilliant, jinking effort against Leinster on New Year's Day probably the pick of the bunch.

"I certainly enjoyed it," the Dubliner adds of that score. "It's a little bit disappointing it didn't lead to a win but you'll take them. It's a tricky one, scoring against Leinster.

"It's your home province, I would have played with a lot of those guys when I was younger with all my representative stuff. Look, any try I can get is great, especially off the back of a year with not so many tries."

Healy is on the crest of a wave right now but he wants more. Another taste of international rugby is one goal, but first comes Connacht duty.

He'll savour his big day this weekend - if he's not at the hospital with the new arrival - nut knows the grind never stops if you want to stay on the rise.

"It always comes down to the performances I'm putting in with Connacht. If they're not up to scratch then I've no hope, so that's what I'm always working for and striving for.

"This is going to be a huge game. It's a competition we would have targeted at the start of the season. We're excited. We're back at home and it's going to be a big occasion.

"Reaching the 100 on the weekend, hopefully, on the weekend is going to be huge for me. It's a privilege to join those who have got there before me.

"I'm certainly going to be in some good company. You look at the names that are there already, there's some huge legends not just of Connacht rugby but Irish rugby."