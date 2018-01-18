Ireland Women have included seven uncapped players in their squad for the Six Nations warm-up clash with Wales on Sunday.

Galwegians prop Laura Feeley and back-row Edel McMahon are named along with Railway Union second-row Aoife McDermott.

In the backs, Blackrock centre Michelle Claffey, Old Belvedere's Megan Williams, Railway Union's Susan Vaughan and UK-based Annette Thomas of Abbey Ladies will all be looking to impress ahead of the first Women's Six Nations against France on 3 February.

Kick-off for Sunday's game is at 1pm at CCB Centre for Sporting Excellence, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly.

Head coach Adam Griggs said: "We've had some very productive camps since I started with the team, and the trip to Wales this weekend will give us the chance to test out new combinations and look at some of the key areas the players have been working on."

The side will be captained for the first time by UL Bohemian and Munster flanker Ciara Griffin.

Forwards:

Elaine Anthony (Highfield / Munster)

Anna Caplice (UL Bohemian / Munster)

Laura Feely (Galwegians / Connacht)*

Orla Fitzsimons (St. Mary's College / Leinster)

Nichola Fryday (Tullamore / Connacht)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian / Munster)

Leah Lyons (Highfield / Munster)

Aoife McDermott (Railway Union / Leinster)*

Edel McMahon ((Galwegians / Connacht)*

Claire Molloy (Bristol)

Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union / Leinster)

Ciara O'Connor (Galwegians / Connacht)

Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian / Munster)

Ilse Van Staden (Cooke RFC/Ulster)

Backs

Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemians / Munster)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College / Leinster)*

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian / Munster)

Kim Flood (Railway Union / Leinster)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union / Leinster)

Claire McLaughlin (Cooke / Ulster)

Alison Miller (Old Belvedere / Connacht)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere / Leinster)

Annette Thomas (Abbey Ladies RFC)*

Susan Vaughan (Railway Union / Leinster)*

Megan Williams (Old Belvedere / Leinster)*

Listen to live and exclusive Champions Cup radio commentary of Montpellier v Leinster (Saturday 1pm) and Wasps v Ulster (Sunday 3.15pm) on RTÉ Radio 1.